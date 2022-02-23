Chhatarpur: Group of youths attempt rape to 13-year-old girl in front of her mother

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths has attempted rape to a 13-year-old girl in front of her mother in Devpur village, Chhatarpur.

The mother of the girl, Nandani Ahirwar claimed that on protesting, the youths had torn her clothes and beat up her husband. After the incident, Nandani reached the SP office along with her husband and lodged a written complaint against the accused.

She wrote in her complaint letter that she was in her home at the time of the incident. Suddenly, a few people Ramchandra, Veeru, Raghav and Saurabh Ahirwar entered her house and started misbehaving with her daughter. “When I protested, they tore my clothes, even my innerwear. In the meantime, my husband Rajaram came and the accused beat him up too,” she wrote in her complaint.

The victim said that soon after the incident, she reached the local police station, but the local police neither took cognizance nor registered any case of the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh Parihar said that the complaint has been received. He talked with the concerned police station in charge and action would be taken after the investigation, Parihar added.

