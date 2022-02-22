Chhatarpur: 45-yr-old man arrested for raping minor

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): a 45-year-old man raped a minor girl in a village under Harpalpur police station, the police said on Tuesday.†

The rapist was arrested following a complaint by the minor who was sent for medical check-up.

According to reports, the girl had gone to school, and when she went to a nearby field to ease herself, the man caught hold of her and violated in a deserted house.

On hearing the wails of the girl, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the girl from the clutches of the criminal. They also informed the police about the incident.

The police arrested the criminal who was in an inebriated state. The mother of the girl complained to a woman sub-inspector who registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act.

The in charge of Harpalpur police station Dileep Karan Nayak said that the police arrested the accused after registering cases against him under various acts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:08 PM IST