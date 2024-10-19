 Chhatarpur Bypass Construction Stalls As Farmers Await Compensation For Land Acquisition
Chhatarpur Bypass Construction Stalls As Farmers Await Compensation For Land Acquisition

Disputes over land division and compensation distribution have slowed the project.

Updated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:49 AM IST
Chhattarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The bypass construction in Chhatarpur’s Harpalpur has come to a halt as farmers await compensation for land acquisition. Despite starting with priority in 2023, the construction company has paused work, citing the delay in compensation payments. This has left residents facing traffic congestion and the risk of accidents for several more months.

Disputes over land division and compensation distribution have slowed the project. Although the land acquisition was completed, disagreements between farmers and authorities regarding compensation have caused delays. Farmers, who have not received their due payments, have resisted construction on their fields, often clashing with the bypass workers.

