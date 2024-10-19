Chhatarpur Bypass Construction Stalls As Farmers Await Compensation For Land Acquisition

Representative Image

Chhattarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The bypass construction in Chhatarpur’s Harpalpur has come to a halt as farmers await compensation for land acquisition. Despite starting with priority in 2023, the construction company has paused work, citing the delay in compensation payments. This has left residents facing traffic congestion and the risk of accidents for several more months.

Disputes over land division and compensation distribution have slowed the project. Although the land acquisition was completed, disagreements between farmers and authorities regarding compensation have caused delays. Farmers, who have not received their due payments, have resisted construction on their fields, often clashing with the bypass workers.

They demand that the work only proceed once compensation is deposited in their bank accounts. Out of the Rs 12 crore compensation budgeted for the 9-km bypass, only Rs 8.5 crore has been distributed so far. Around 150 farmers are still waiting for Rs 3 crore in compensation. Revenue officials have struggled to resolve the claims due to discrepancies in farmers' Aadhaar cards and bank account details, while some farmers have yet to submit the necessary documents.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Naugaon, Visha Madhwani, told the media that efforts are being made to address these issues. Patwaris have been assigned to collect the required documents from farmers and rectify discrepancies, enabling the transfer of compensation to their accounts.