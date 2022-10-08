Chhatarpur: Bus turns turtle after colliding with tractor, one dead

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): More than 12 people suffered grievous injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a tractor on Friday, said the Chhatarpur police on Saturday.

The police added that a head constable was also among those injured who succumbed to injuries during treatment.

According to the police, as many as 30 people were aboard a bus, which left from Khajuraho for Chhatarpur district on Friday morning. However, the steering of the bus failed near Jatkara village but the driver managed to stop the bus as its speed was under control. The bus driver repaired the steering and continued the journey.

However, the steering of the bus failed again near Khajuraho railway station and the bus rammed into a tractor parked at the spot. As a result, the bus overturned. Three persons came under the bus who were taken out with the help of the local residents.

SDOP of Khajuraho, Manmohan Singh Baghel and other officials rushed to the spot after learning about the incident, after which the injured persons were referred to the hospital for treatment.

More than 12 people were injured in the accident, among whom, a head constable named Yogendra Singh succumbed to his injuries.

Rajnagar SDM DP Dwivedi also took stock of the ones who had sustained grievous injuries and said that the matter is being probed, after which strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for the accident.

