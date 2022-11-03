Chhatarpur: Blasting carried out by crusher plant operator leaves farmer’s home vandalised, collector orders probe

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A catastrophic blast allegedly carried out by the operator of a crusher plant on a stone quarry located next to the railway tracks in the Dhanpura village of Rajnagar town of Chhatarpur caused immense disruption in the area, leaving a farmer’s house vandalised on Wednesday, the locals said on Thursday. District collector ordered inquiry into the matter.

The locals added that the disruption caused due to the blast evoked great unrest in the area, after which the collector ordered a probe into the matter.

Talking to media, the enraged locals stated that the blast was allegedly carried out by Ruchir Jain, operator of a crusher plant. The locals added that the crusher plant has been engulfed in disputes since a long time.

Continuing the statements, the locals stated that the crusher plant employees warned the family of a farmer, headed by Lakhan Patel, residing close to a stone quarry to leave the place, as blasting would take place in the area soon. Farmer Patel pleaded with the crusher plant employees not to carry out the blast, but was not paid heed to.

Later, instead of carrying out a two-inch blast, the crusher plant employees carried out a 4-inch blast, which is reportedly against the rules. The blast caused heavy stones to scatter up to a distance of 200 metres, which left the farmer’s house vandalised, while the Khajuraho-Chhatarpur railway line was also uprooted due to this.

The locals gathered in the area and expressed their rage towards the action, soon after which, the police and other district administration officials also reached the spot. Senior BJP leader Arvind Pateriya was also present who brought the issue to the notice of Chhatarpur collector Sandeep GR.

Collector Sandeep has ordered the senior officials to probe the matter and serve justice to the victim’s family.