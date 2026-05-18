Chess Tournament Held In Memory Of Late PC Porte In MP's Harda | FP Photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): The 7th Chess Tournament organised by the District Chess Association was held on Sunday at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Gulzar Bhawan, Harda, in memory of late PC Porte, former secretary of the association. The event began with Collector Siddharth Jain, Association President Alok Jain, and other office bearers paying floral tribute to the late Porte.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Siddharth Jain described Porte as a compassionate and dedicated individual while President Alok Jain became emotional recalling his association with him. A total of 72 players participated in the tournament including 32 in the Under-14 category and 40 in the Open category.

In the Under-14 category, Raghav Dwivedi secured first place, followed by Hardik Singhal and Alokik Rai in second and third positions respectively. Utkarsh Pal, Shivansh Parashar, Prakhyat Agarwal, Riyans Shrimali and Ekansh Shrimali also finished among the top performers.

In the Open category, Sagar Pahuja claimed first place while collector Siddharth Jain secured second position. Yash Pachouri, Satyam Thomre, Vaibhav Tomar, Krishna Gurjar, Manmohan Kushwah and Qazi Saddam Pathan were among the leading players.

Prizes were distributed by Porte’s son Mausam Porte, SDO in the Irrigation Department and daughter Triveni Porte in memory of their father.