Summer Peak: 10% Surge In Heat-Related Illnesses Among Outdoor Workers, Elderly In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health authorities and clinics in Bhopal reported a surge in patients dealing with heat cramps, dehydration and heat exhaustion, particularly among outdoor workers and the elderly.

An estimated 10% rise in patients suffering from heat-attributed illnesses has been recorded at the district hospital, JP Hospital, according to Civil Surgeon Sanjay Jain. This month has seen a distinct increase in heat-attributed patients at the facility, Jain added.

Mahendra Singh, a doctor at Hamidia Hospital, said, “Around 15 to 20 heat-attributed patients visit Hamidia Hospital daily. We not only diagnose them but also give tips for protection from the heat wave. The focus is to make people aware so that they protect themselves from such things.”

Separately, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has asked people to drink adequate water to stay hydrated, avoid strong sunlight during afternoon hours, wear light and loose-fitting clothes, and identify the early signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The institution also shared crucial suggestions related to first aid, a nutritious diet, personal safety and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

A health awareness programme based on the theme Beat the Heat was held at Bakaniya village, where Senior Resident Kuldeep Gupta and other medical professionals provided tips to residents for protection from heat waves and heat stroke.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed authorities to operationalise dedicated heat stroke management units at all health facilities, ensure the preparedness of ambulance services, disseminate early warnings and maintain real-time reporting of heat stroke cases on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal.