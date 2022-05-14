Cheetahs to arrive in Kuno National Park by August

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The execution of world’s first intercontinental Cheetah translocation project that was stuck due to imposition of CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) by authorities in Namibia has been resolved and the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been modified, said the official.

“The issue between the two governments have been resolved. As many as 4 cheetahs from Namibia and 8 from South Africa will come to India though we are trying to add a few more in the first lot,” said chief wildlife warden, JS Chouhan.

The chief wildlife warden says that cheetahs need to reach Kuno National Park before the advent of monsoon. If there is any delay then they will be brought in the month of August, he added.

Earlier, in November 2021, when the Indian delegation visited South Africa and Namibia both the governments added certain approvals from the CITES in the MoU, to which the Indian government did not agree.

The matter was discussed between the senior forest officials and foreign diplomats and conditions of MoU were modified to bring both countries into agreement.

A team of field staff from Kuno National Park and representatives from WII (Wildlife Institute of India) are expected to go on two week training in South Africa within a month.

Sources say that around 5-6 officials from Kuno- who will be taking care of the cheetahs will be included in the team.

