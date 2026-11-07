Cheetah Shot Dead In MP’s Morena Sparks Security Alert, Forest Officials Seek Gun Survey, Crackdown On Illegal Arms And Increased Patrolling In Sheopur | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a cheetah was killed by suspects with the help of a muzzle gun, district forest officers of Morena and Sheopur have written to the respective collectors and superintendents of police for a detailed survey of licensed guns owned by people living in villages.

Along with this, they have also requested a crackdown on illegal arms owners.

A senior forest officer of Gwalior said that the licensed arms given in villages, which fall under the Cheetah Landscape, should be surveyed.

He added that the cheetah was a national pride and three countries have shown faith in India’s Cheetah Project. Hence, it is vital that all the necessary steps should be taken which are necessary for the cheetahs’ protection.

He said that after Morena’s incident, wherein a cheetah was shot at, more stringent security measures would be visible in the areas where there is cheetah movement. Along with increased patrolling exercises, there will be temporary patrolling camps.

Along with this, villagers are being sensitised about the fact that the cheetah is not a harmful animal and there is nothing to panic about it. Rather, it is a matter of pride that it is back in India after several decades.