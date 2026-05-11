Check Drive Chokes Link Road; U-Turn Rush Worsens Chaos Across Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic jam surfaced on Link Road on Monday afternoon after police set up barricades and began intensive vehicle checking as part of a citywide enforcement drive ordered by police commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

Under the special check drive, police teams were deployed across the city at different points to inspect vehicles and take action against traffic violations. However, the drive also led to traffic disruption along some major routes.

On Link Road, traffic police personnel began checking two-wheelers for helmet violations and car occupants for seat belt violations in the afternoon. As vehicles were stopped near the barricades, long queues quickly formed behind them.

The situation worsened when several commuters attempted to avoid check drive by traffic police by suddenly turning their vehicles around. Some two-wheeler riders and car drivers were seen making abrupt U-turns to avoid the checking point, which added to the chaos and resulting in a traffic jam that persisted for a considerable time.

A car driver caught in the congestion said sudden turning of vehicles in moving traffic could also increase the risk of accidents.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said suitable spots for checking drives would be identified to avoid such situations. Efforts will be made to ensure that commuters do not face traffic congestion due to check drives and smooth vehicular movement is maintained, he added.