Chaos In Congress: Senior Leaders Mum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party, which has so far shown calmness, is in the grip of severe internal squabbling after release of two lists of candidates for 229 Assembly constituencies. But no senior leader has come to douse the flame of anger at a time when the party hopes to form the next government. Protests indicate chaos prevailing in the party. The leaders are mum and party workers confused.

The way the Congress leaders expressed resentment after ticket distribution indicates that satraps are watching the spectacle silently. Though it is normal that resentment occurs after ticket distribution, annoyance at such a large scale may cause party dear.

In 2018 elections, BJP had faced similar situation in which sitting MLAs were denied tickets and many of them left the party and joined Congress and other political parties. Big names in the BJP like Ram Krishan Kusmaria, Samikcha Gupta, Dheeraj Pateria and many others left party and BJP lost the election with marginal seats.

Similar situation has occurred now. The suggestions of local satraps like Suresh Pachouri, Arun Yadav and Ajay Singh were ignored for ticket distribution and now they are not in mood to help the party. On Friday, two Congress MLAs joined BJP and BSP, 13 Muslim corporators resigned in Burhanpur protesting against candidature of Surendra Singh Shera.

CMSPEAK

In the list released on Thursday, supporters of Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath were given ticket that left many fuming in Congress, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. He said both leaders are fighting to establish the political career of their sons. "It is ghamandiya (arrogant) alliance. Neither are these people united in their thoughts nor in their hearts. It has been formed only due to fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is falling apart," he added.

JAYS candidates

Jai Adivasi Shakti (JAYS) has announced names of nine candidates. On October 2, they had announced names of 43 candidates.

Party switch

In an other development, BJP leaders Sudhir Yadav and Mukesh Jain Dhana joined Aam Admi Party. Former Congress MLA from Beohari Rampal Singh also joined the party. Son of former minister Rustam Singh, Rakesh Singh, joined BSP.

Praveen Saxena is DCC president

After ticket given to MLA PC Sharma, Bhopal District Congress president Monu Saxena was removed on Friday. Praveen Saxena, brother of Sanjiv Saxena, has been appointed in his place. From Bhopal South, Sanjeev Saxena was demanding ticket. The ticket was given to sitting MLA PC Sharma. In lieu of ticket, the post of DCC president was given to his brother Praveen.



