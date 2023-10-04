Changes In Arrival-Departure Of Trains In Bhopal Division; Check Timetable

Representational Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minor changes have been made in the arrival and departure time of the trains passing through Bhopal division, according to the railway timetable effective from October 1, 2023.

The new timetable

* Train number 12062 Jabalpur-Rani Kamlapati Janshatabdi Express will reach Rani Kamlapati station at 11.15 instead of the earlier time of 11.00.

* Train number 06631 Bhopal-Bina MEMU special will reach Bina station at 10.45 am instead of the earlier time of 10.50 am.

* Train number 12161 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Agra Cantt Lashkar Express will depart at 05.50 hrs instead of 05.45 hrs from Rani Kamlapati station.

* Train number 12107 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Sitapur Express will depart at 06.00 hrs instead of 05.40 hrs from Bhopal Station.

* Train No. 12173 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Pratapgarh Express will depart from Bhopal Railway station at 06.00 hrs instead of 05.40 hrs.

* Train No. 12001 Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Shatabdi Express will depart from Rani Kamlapati Railway station at 15.10 hrs instead of 15.15 hrs.

* Train No. 22187 Rani Kamlapati-Adhartal Intercity Express will depart at Rani Kamlapati Station at 05.15 instead of 05.10 am.

* Train No. 22538 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Kushinagar Express will depart at Itarsi at 12.40 pm instead of the former time of 13.00 and it will depart from Rani Kamlapati Station at 14.12 hrs instead of 14.40 hrs. It will depart from Bhopal Railway station at 14.30 hrs instead of 15.00 hrs.

* Train No. 11057 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express will depart from Itarsi at 12.55 hrs instead of 12.50 hrs* and from Rani Kamlapati station at 14.52 hrs instead of 15.05 hrs and it will depart from Bhopal station at 15.30 hrs instead of 15.35 hrs.

* Train No. 19342 Bina-Nagda Express will depart from Bina at 07.20 hrs instead of 06.50 hrs.

* Train No. 11604 Bina-Kota Express will depart from Bina Station at 11.00 am instead of the previous time of 10.40 am.