Bhopal: Son Of A Labourer, Gond Painter Sachin An Artist Par Excellence

Gond painting | FP Pics/Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Son of a labour of Gond community, Sachin Tekam from Dindori has showcased his artworks (paintings) at Tribal Museum in the city for the first time under ‘42 Shalaka Tribal Painting Exhibition’.

He has displayed around 27 acrylic works on canvas and papers in the month-long exhibition which began on Tuesday. Sachin, who is associated with the profession for the last eight years received many awards for his achievements.

Thirty-two-year old Sachin, who hails from Patangarh village of Dindori district , is the eldest among three brothers. He got his formal education till eighth standard. In search of employment, he came to Bhopal.

Sachin had his initial training under the guidance of his relative Chhoti Tekam.

“I learnt a lot from her only when I started. Initially, I practiced making replicas of her paintings. Afterwards, I gradually developed my own style,” he said. Today, I must admit that “all credit for my success should go to Chhoti," he added.

Sachin took part in various art exhibitions. The exhibition will remain open for visitors till October 30.