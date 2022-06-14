Chandla: Sand being extracted from unapproved mines, restricted machines being used

Chandla (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal mining in Chhatarpur district has become a routine affair, thanks to the apathy of the officials concerned.

The modus operandi of the company that has the sand mining contract of the district is that it issues e-TP from an approved mining site for the sand being extracted illegally from the unapproved mining sites.

For instance, the e-TP is in the name of the Goira sand mining site for the sand being dug up from Baghari, Hathouha and Lashgarha sand mining sites. These mining sites situated on Ken river are not approved for mining.

According to mining department officials, two companies have been given contracts for sanding mining in the district. As of now, only 48 mining sites have been approved for mining. But, the contractors are extracting sand from the mining sites where they want, as there is no checking by the concerned department.

In addition, they are using restricted machines to dig up the sand from the river. The villagers have lodged complaints regarding overloading and also rush driving by sand laden trucks, but no action has been taken so far.

When contacted, District mining officer, Chhatarpur Amit Mishra said, “I am not aware that sand is being transported through e-TP. I will send an Inspector and get it checked, if the sand is actually being transported through e-pitpass, then action will be taken.”