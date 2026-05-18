Chairperson Of State Women's Commission, Rekha Yadav, And SDA Veerendra Goyal Reprimanded Over Car Rallies | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal reprimanded those leaders who took out car rallies even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption.

Despite Modi's appeal, the chairperson of the State Women's Commission, Rekha Yadav, organised a big car rally in Chhatarpur.

Similarly, the chairman of the Singrauli Development Authority (SDA) Veerendra Goyal, organised a car rally when he was going to take an oath.

Yadav and Khandel told these leaders that the PM's appeal was an order, which everyone should follow.

Both Yadav and Goyal tried to justify their positions, saying their cavalcades were small and the cars of other people were treated as part of the rallies.

The cars, which were also on the road when the rallies were underway, were thought to be participating in the rally.

According to sources, Yadav said those holding responsible positions should follow the central government's orders.

The party's state in-charge, Mahendra Singh, and Khandelwal also pulled up both leaders and advised them against making such mistakes again.

Strict action against Saubhagya, Sajjan

The BJP has let Rekha Yadav and Veerendra Goyal off the hook with a warning. But it has stripped the chairman of MP Textbook Corporation Limited, Saubhagya Singh, of all powers.

When Singh was going to take an oath, he organised a car rally. Similarly, the party removed Sajjan Singh Yadav from the post of district president of the Bhind Kisan Morcha for taking out a car rally when he was going to take an oath.