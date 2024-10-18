'Centre Working Hard To Bring Technique Of Critical Mineral Exploration In Country', Says Director Critical Mineral Trackers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is having vast reserves of critical minerals but it is an irony that most of the states lack the extraction techniques, said Vikram KY, Director Critical Mineral Trackers. The director said that to make the country self-reliant in critical minerals, the Government of India has constituted a committee for exploration of critical minerals.

“Hopefully it will succeed in achieving the aim in a-year-and-a-half,” Vikram said while interacting with Free Press during the sidelines of the first day of the Mining Conclave here on Thursday. GoI is working hard to bring the technique of critical mineral exploration and once the country becomes self dependent in critical minerals, its GDP will automatically grow as dollar outflow will come down, Said the director.

As of now the country is importing critical minerals from other countries and their worth is around Rs 27000 crores, he added. As far as critical mineral beneficiation is concerned then as of now it is 30 % and now the work is being done on Research and Development over how to increase the percentage, he further said. The phosphate used in manufacturing of urea is cent percent imported, he said, adding that critical minerals are being used in space technology, missile technology, Aerospace, Rocket Science Technology and others.

Vikram said that states like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, some areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and few regions of Telangana have vast deposits of minerals. As many as 32 minerals are identified as critical minerals, he explained. Modern technology to enhance safety Vikram K Y also stressed on use of modern technologies for the safety of humans working in mines. He underlined the use of radio frequency cards for locating the position of workers stuck inside mines. The card helps in pinpointing the location of stranded workers and thus