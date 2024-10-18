Centre Sanctions ₹3,589 Crore For Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor

The is a representative image.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 3,589 crore to upgrade the Bhopal-Kanpur economic corridor into a four- lane highway. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari gave this information on Thursday.

Funds have also been sanctioned for the highway package from Bhopal to Vidisha, Vidisha to Gyaraspur, Satai ghat to Chowka and from Chowka to Kaimaha. Gadkari said. Besides enhancing connectivity, reducing time for journey, improving road security, it will have a positive impact on boosting economy of the region, he said.

📢 मध्य प्रदेश 🛣️



मध्य प्रदेश में भोपाल-कानपुर इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर को 4-लेन में अपग्रेड करने के लिए भोपाल से विदिशा, विदिशा से ग्यारसपुर, सताईघाट से चौका और चौका से कैमाहा पैकेजों के लिए 3589.4 करोड़ रुपए की लागत के साथ स्वीकृति दी गई है।



इन परियोजनाओं का कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ाने,… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 17, 2024

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude to Gadkari for sanctioning funds for upgrading the economic corridor into four-lane highway. Yadav further said that the state government was working tirelessly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance connectivity. He said the four-lane Kanpur-Bhopal economic corridor would boost economy of the region.

An additional fund of Rs 592 crore has also been approved for upgrading the Mandla-Nainpur road. In its Sankalp Patra, the MP government announced the Bundelkhand Vikas Path – a major four-lane road project connecting Bhopal with the districts of Sagar and Chhatarpur in Bundelkhand. This initiative aims to improve connectivity from Bhopal to Sagar via Chhatarpur, extending up to the Uttar Pradesh borders, thereby boosting regional trade and easing traffic.

Although the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) already initiated the expansion process, certain segments awaited final approval.