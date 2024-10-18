 Centre Sanctions ₹3,589 Crore For Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCentre Sanctions ₹3,589 Crore For Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor

Centre Sanctions ₹3,589 Crore For Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor

Funds have also been sanctioned for the highway package from Bhopal to Vidisha, Vidisha to Gyaraspur, Satai ghat to Chowka and from Chowka to Kaimaha.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
The is a representative image.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 3,589 crore to upgrade the Bhopal-Kanpur economic corridor into a four- lane highway. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari gave this information on Thursday.

Funds have also been sanctioned for the highway package from Bhopal to Vidisha, Vidisha to Gyaraspur, Satai ghat to Chowka and from Chowka to Kaimaha. Gadkari said. Besides enhancing connectivity, reducing time for journey, improving road security, it will have a positive impact on boosting economy of the region, he said.

Read Also
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Alleges Govt, Admin Of 'Careless' After Molestation Of 3-Year-Old...
article-image

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude to Gadkari for sanctioning funds for upgrading the economic corridor into four-lane highway. Yadav further said that the state government was working tirelessly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance connectivity. He said the four-lane Kanpur-Bhopal economic corridor would boost economy of the region.

An additional fund of Rs 592 crore has also been approved for upgrading the Mandla-Nainpur road. In its Sankalp Patra, the MP government announced the Bundelkhand Vikas Path – a major four-lane road project connecting Bhopal with the districts of Sagar and Chhatarpur in Bundelkhand. This initiative aims to improve connectivity from Bhopal to Sagar via Chhatarpur, extending up to the Uttar Pradesh borders, thereby boosting regional trade and easing traffic.

FPJ Shorts
Tamannaah Bhatia Quizzed By ED In HPZ Token Scam Probe
Tamannaah Bhatia Quizzed By ED In HPZ Token Scam Probe
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar Hints Jayant Patil To Be MVA's CM Face
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar Hints Jayant Patil To Be MVA's CM Face
UGC NET 2024 Results: Over 63,000 Candidates Qualify For Assistant Professor Post; NTA Declares Results After Months Of Delay
UGC NET 2024 Results: Over 63,000 Candidates Qualify For Assistant Professor Post; NTA Declares Results After Months Of Delay
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Finalises Candidates For Nearly 110 Seats, Aims To Maintain Influence Amid Alliance Dynamics
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Finalises Candidates For Nearly 110 Seats, Aims To Maintain Influence Amid Alliance Dynamics

Although the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) already initiated the expansion process, certain segments awaited final approval.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youth Held For Molesting A Three-Year-Old; Sent To Jail

Youth Held For Molesting A Three-Year-Old; Sent To Jail

MP Foundation Day Celebrations To Be Low-Key Due To Diwali; No Mega Concert At Lal Parade Ground,...

MP Foundation Day Celebrations To Be Low-Key Due To Diwali; No Mega Concert At Lal Parade Ground,...

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Urges Industrialists To Harness Madhya Pradesh's Rich Mineral Resources...

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Urges Industrialists To Harness Madhya Pradesh's Rich Mineral Resources...

Bhopal ₹1814-Crore MD Haul: Accused Produce Tons Of Drugs, But Only For Others

Bhopal ₹1814-Crore MD Haul: Accused Produce Tons Of Drugs, But Only For Others

Tigress From Pench Tiger Reserve Travels Over 400 Km To Achanakmar, Delighting Wildlife Enthusiasts

Tigress From Pench Tiger Reserve Travels Over 400 Km To Achanakmar, Delighting Wildlife Enthusiasts