Centre Questions MP Police Dial-112 Response Time Of 22 Minutes, State Officials Say Current Average Is 12 Minutes | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs have raised the question of the Dial-112 response time and claimed that it was taking 22 minutes to reach callers. Recently, a meeting was held in which the MHA officials reviewed the working of the state police programmes and projects.

While reviewing the Dial-112 working, they told state officials that the response time was poor in comparison to the national standard, which is 12 minutes. The state timing was 22 minutes.

They asked the officials to improve the timing and for which more vehicles will be needed, besides associated staff and other facilities.

Old Data

Special DG, Communications, Adarsh Katiyar told Free Press that the MHA officials possessed old data. “The present FRV’s timing is 12 minutes, just near the national timing average.

We are trying to go for more effective timing to cross the national standard”, he said. He added that the Dial-112 was implementing suggestions given by the MHA team to improve the timing and the services.

1200 FRVs

The state has 1200 First Response Vehicles that operate in urban and rural areas and they are strategically stationed for rapid assistance.

AI-enabled systems have been installed for faster, smarter citizen assistance 24 ×7. Similarly, there will be 150 First Response Bikes (two-wheeler units to navigate traffic and narrow lanes with speed.

160-Seater Emergency Response Call Centre is delivering round-the-clock assistance to the people of the state.

Assistance for Women, Children, Road Accidents

Depression

2026: Dial-112 has assisted 4,38,850 Women who are in need. Reached and provided 2,09,982 road accident rescues.

It traced 288 Missing Children and provided 45,181 interventions in suicide and depression cases.

2025:

The FRVs had to deal with hostage situations or terrorist threats; around 50 high-risk situations were neutralised by SWAT deployment, negotiation teams and with the help of real-time intelligence.

Anonymous tips and information, zero identity leaks- people submitted anonymous tips about suspicious activities. Of the 7,800 tips, it led to 1,500 arrests.