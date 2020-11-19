Centre got information on coronavirus on January 11: Government replies to RTI activist Vivek Pandey

An RTI (Right to Information) activist has received an official reply from union government that it first received information on novel coronavirus outbreak on January 11, 2020.

RTI activist from Rewa Vivek Pandey had filed an application seeking information on three points. It has asked National Centre for Disease Control (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme) about the date when Government of India received information on coronavirus. He also sought documents sent by World Health Organisation (WHO) and China government related to coronavirus besides seeking information on first coronavirus case reported in India.

The National Centre for Disease Control in its reply said first positive case of corona was reported in India on January 30, 2020, from Kerala. Nevertheless, it did not furnish documents sent by WHO and government of China related to Covid-19. Congress had been charging Modi government with hiding information on Covid-19 outbreak for long as it waited for MP government to fall.