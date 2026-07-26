Centre Bows Down Thrice In 12 Years, Pressure From Youth To Increase In MP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cockroach Janata Party's agitation has forced the government to accept its demands.

The youth of the country also forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. It happened for the second time in 12 years of the BJP rule that its ministers quit.

Before Pradhan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, resigned because of the #MeToo campaign on October 17, 2018.

Similarly, after the farmers' agitation, the government withdrew the bills related to agriculture. Otherwise, the BJP government remained firm on any issue.

The impact of the incidents, which occurred across the country, had an impact on the state, too.

The pressure from the youth will increase in the state. At a press conference on Saturday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the government had taken many decisions for students' welfare.

It will continue its efforts, he said, adding that the state remains sensitive to the youth-related issues.

''It is the duty of the government to speed up the development activities and take decisions keeping in mind their welfare,'' Yadav said.

Besides the nursing scam, irregularities took place in B.Ed. colleges and examinations conducted by the Employees Selection Board (ESB). Resentment still prevails among the youth over the Vyapam scam.

Because the Congress came to the front, the Vyapam scam became a political issue.

Resentment over unemployment persists among the youth, and the examinations conducted by ESB remain delayed.

Now, the government has rolled up its sleeves to provide jobs to the youngsters. The state government has decided to celebrate 2027 as the Year of Youth.

Before the next assembly elections, the government may take some more steps for the youth's welfare.