Central Region Council Next Meet In Ujjain Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The next meeting of Central Region Council (CRC) will be held in Ujjain in 2027. It will be the 27th meeting. Union home minister Amit Shah gave his consent in this regard.

After the meeting, Shah will also take stock of the comprehensive arrangements and disaster management measures being made for Ujjain Simhastha 2028.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav informed ministers about this before the start of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. He said that by holding the 26th Central Region Council meeting in Bastar of Chhattisgarh recently, Shah gave a message of a Naxal-free country.

HC solves 750-year-old Bhojshala case: Yadav

Talking about the recent High Court verdict in the Dhar Bhojshala case wherein Bhojshala was construed as a temple, Yadav said that the High Court peacefully solved the 750-year-old case.

This case is older than Ayodhya Ram Temple dispute, which is around 500 years old. He said that by respecting the sentiments of all sides, the court verdict will be implemented. At the same time, the state government will coordinate with the Central government to bring back Vaghdevi idol from England.