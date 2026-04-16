Census Is Not A Race, Says New Collector Priyank Mishra; Encroachment, Bhoj Wetland Conservation, And School System Under Review

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s newly appointed Collector Priyank Mishra has made it clear that Census 2027 is “not a race” but a critical national exercise that demands responsibility and precision.

Addressing his first press conference on Thursday, he said the focus must remain on collecting reliable data, as it directly shapes future policies and governance.

With the digital phase of the census beginning, Mishra stressed that rushing the process could compromise data quality. “Correct data is paramount. Policies built on flawed information can misguide development,” he noted, setting a data-driven tone for his tenure.

The Collector further said multiple civic concerns including conservation of the Bhoj Wetland (Upper Lake), school book and uniform distribution, and overall law and order are currently under review. He also acknowledged complaints regarding arbitrariness in private schools and indicated corrective measures, and assured that after detailed assessments and discussions, necessary improvements would be implemented promptly.

Bhoj Wetland encroachment under scanner

Raising concerns over increasing encroachment, Mishra stated that he would first conduct a comprehensive review before taking action. Calling the Bhoj Wetland the pride of Bhopal, he assured that challenges related to its protection would be addressed systematically.