Census Duty Ahead, Madhya Pradesh Teachers Told To Complete School Syllabus By January 31 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Department has directed teachers to complete the syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session by Jan 31, before they are deployed for the second phase of Census duties from Feb 1 to the first week of March.

The directive has been issued by the State Education Centre to all district education officers and district project coordinators.

Officials have been asked to ensure that the academic work is completed within the stipulated deadline so that teaching is not affected when teachers are engaged in Census-related duties.

50% syllabus completed in schools

The order comes at a time when schools are reportedly around 50% through the syllabus, while the pace of teaching varies across institutions.

In some schools, even half of the prescribed syllabus has not been completed.

The academic session began on April 1, followed by the summer vacation in May and June, with regular classes resuming from July 1.

According to the directive, the syllabus for students studying in the 2026-27 session must be completed by Jan 31.

The department has stressed that teachers play a crucial role in ensuring that academic work is not affected during the period of Census duty and has asked officials to take necessary action accordingly.

Working days and teaching hours prescribed

The department has also pointed out that the National Education Policy, 2020 prescribes around 200 working days for Classes 1 to 5 and around 220 working days for Classes 6 to 8.

In terms of teaching hours, 800 hours of instruction are prescribed annually for Classes 1 to 5 and 1,000 hours for Classes 6 to 8.

The department has directed schools to make necessary changes in their academic schedules while ensuring that the prescribed curriculum is completed and students acquire the expected competencies.