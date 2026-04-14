Census 2027; Providing False Information May Lead To Jail | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state home department has issued a notification stating that if any individual deliberately provides false information during the census, they will face imprisonment.

This jail term could extend up to three years, and provisions for imposing a fine have also been established.

The notification clarifies that it is mandatory for every citizen to provide accurate and clear information during census operations. Currently, the census exercise for 2027 is underway across the state.

Any individual who refuses to provide information to a Census Officer, or to any person assisting in the census, or who obstructs them in the discharge of their duties, will face consequences. This also applies to those who refuse to answer required questions or provide false answers. In such cases, provisions have been made for a fine of up to Rs 1,000 and, in severe instances, imprisonment for up to three years.

The government has assured that data collected during the census will remain completely confidential. These statistics will neither be made public nor used as evidence in any court of law. They will be used solely for policy formulation, plan implementation and administrative requirements.

Highlights

Punishment of up to three years in jail for providing false data.

Fine of up to Rs 1,000 for non-compliance or obstruction.

Every citizen is legally bound to provide accurate information.

Census data is protected and inadmissible as evidence in court.

Focus remains on administrative requirements and policy planning.