Celebration On Wheels: Metro Management Looks For Measures To Popularise It | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Celebration on Wheels policy of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is yet to become popular as the response from people remains cold.

This can be gauged from the fact that only two bookings for Metro train have been received in Indore under the policy and Bhopal is yet to get any such booking.

Metro train has been booked twice in Indore, first time for a birthday party celebration and second time for kitty party, sources said.

Bhopal Metro office is only receiving a couple of queries regarding Celebration on Wheels policy. So far, there is no booking for film shooting or any other such activity.

When contacted, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya said Metro Corporation was planning to collaborate with the tourism department to popularise the policy among the masses.

This initiative may help in attracting the attention of people towards the Celebration on Wheels policy. Sources said that Metro management may also take some other measures to popularise the policy.

Notably, the policy permits the use of Metro trains in Bhopal and Indore including stations, trains and premises for film shooting (movies, web series, documentaries, advertisements), photography, birthday parties, kitty parties, pre-wedding celebrations and other such programmes.

The booking of undecorated static coach train at the terminal station is Rs 5,000 per hour. Likewise, undecorated running coach can be booked for Rs 7,000 per hour. Both rates are per coach and only a maximum of 50 people can be permitted.