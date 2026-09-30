CEC Protest: Congress Protests Outside Collectorate In Gwalior, Stage Demonstration In Indore Seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation |VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged a protest outside the Collectorate in Gwalior and Indore on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid an escalating political row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protest turned tense after some workers broke through police barricades while attempting to move towards the Collectorate premises.

The demonstration was part of the Congress's wider agitation across Madhya Pradesh against the CEC and the Election Commission over the electoral roll revision process. Similar demonstrations were held in Indore.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Congress workers hold a protest in Gwalior at the Collecotrate demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. pic.twitter.com/6lLjEkLJu3 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

Congress Stage Demonstration In Indore

As part of a state-wide agitation demanding the resignation of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress members took to the streets in Indore as well. The party had announced plans to stage a protest at the Collector's office, but the police stopped the Congress workers by setting up barricades before they could reach the premises.

The protests follow a political controversy surrounding decisions related to the SIR of electoral rolls. The Congress has alleged irregularities and lack of transparency in the revision process, particularly concerning the deletion and verification of voters' names.

The agitation intensified after an Indian Express report said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections 14 times over 10 months to SIR-related decisions.

Following the report, Congress began nationwide protests demanding Kumar's resignation.

The Election Commission has disputed the allegations surrounding its decision-making and maintained that its decisions were unanimous and taken in accordance with law. The allegations against the CEC remain political claims and have not been established as findings against him.

The protests in Gwalior and Indore are part of the Congress's continuing campaign demanding greater transparency in the electoral roll revision process and the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.