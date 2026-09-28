MP's Gwalior Sees Three Fatal Road Accidents In 24 Hours, Two Others Injured

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed and two others injured in three separate road accidents reported in Gwalior and surrounding areas over the past 24 hours. On Bhind Road, an Indane Oil tanker allegedly hit a motorcycle carrying two employees heading for their night shift. Suraj Kushwaha (24), a resident of Mehra Colony near Balaji Vatika in Thatipur, died on the spot after coming under the tanker's wheel.

Suraj worked at Supreme company in the Malanpur industrial area. He left for work with colleague Virendra on a motorcycle around 8:30 pm on Sunday. Near Bharat Market, under Maharajpura police station limits, a tanker coming from the opposite direction allegedly struck their motorcycle.

The impact threw Virendra to one side, while Suraj fell in front of the tanker and was crushed under its wheel. Police seized the tanker and registered a case, while the driver reportedly fled.

Twin sisters hit by water tanker, one dies

In another accident, twin sisters Priyanshi and Pratibha Sharma (21), residents of the Kampu area, were heading to ITM College in Sithouli on a scooter around 10:50 am on September 27.

Priyanshi was riding the scooter with Pratibha sitting pillion when a water tanker attached to a tractor allegedly hit them near N-11 Restaurant in Sithouli.

Priyanshi suffered severe injuries to her abdomen and chest, while Pratibha sustained an injury to her right arm. Passersby rushed them to hospital, where Priyanshi succumbed to her injuries late at night. Police registered a case and began searching for the driver.

Meanwhile, another young man was killed in a collision between a DCM truck and a container truck near Fauji Dhaba under Purani Chhawani police station limits. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.