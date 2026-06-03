CBSE Re-Evaluation Leaves Iit Aspirants In A Limbo, JoSAA Counselling Begins As Students Await Revised Marks | File pic

Bhopal (madhya pradesh): The controversy surrounding CBSE Class 12 evaluation and re-evaluation has become a major concern for students from Madhya Pradesh who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2026 and are now participating in the IIT admission process through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

While clearing JEE Advanced is a significant achievement, admission to an IIT also depends on meeting Class 12 eligibility criteria.

Candidates from the General, OBC and EWS categories must secure at least 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 or be among the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective boards.

Many students believe their board marks do not reflect their actual performance and have applied for verification or re-evaluation under CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Students said that JoSAA rules clearly state that if a candidate's revised Class 12 result makes them ineligible after seat allocation or even after admission formalities, the allotted seat can be cancelled at the stage of document verification, seat acceptance or any later stage when the discrepancy is detected.

This means that the outcome of the re-evaluation could determine whether some students retain or lose their IIT seats.

Falls short by just 0.2%

Among those affected is Shreyansh, a student from Bhopal who cleared the JEE Advanced cut-off and was hopeful of securing admission to a prestigious IIT.

He scored 74.8% in his CBSE Class 12 examination, falling short of the required 75% by just 0.2 percentage points. He has now applied for re-evaluation and is awaiting the outcome.

The re-evaluation results may decide whether some students secure or forfeit their IIT seats.