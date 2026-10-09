CBI Traps Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Itarsi, And Middleman For Taking Bribe Of Rs 3 Lakh

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Itarsi, and a middleman for taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The CBI registered the case on October 7 against principal Shradda Pathak and middleman Kirat Singh Sarathe on allegations that they demanded an undue advantage of Rs 3 lakh from Bhopal-based firms which were awarded the renovation work at the school.

The bribe amount was demanded for releasing payment of pending bills of Rs 8 lakh of the firms pertaining to work orders issued to these firms by the school through Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The CBI laid a trap and caught the principal and middleman while accepting Rs 3 lakh.

Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the suspects in Itarsi and Agra, and property-related documents have been seized.

Ex-Crime Branch Inspector, Constable Among 4 Booked In ₹1.2 Lakh Bribe Case In Indore

The Lokayukta, Special Police Establishment, Indore unit, registered a case on Monday against four individuals, including a former Crime Branch (CB) inspector and a constable, for allegedly demanding a Rs 1.2 lakh bribe from a woman to settle a complaint against her son.

According to SP Lokayukta Rajesh Sahay, the accused have been identified as former Crime Branch inspector Sujeet Srivastava, constable Vikas Sendhav, private driver Abhay Singh and private individual Deepak Patel.