CBI To Recreate Crime Scene In Twisha Sharma Death Probe Using 80-Kg Dummy | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, is preparing to conduct a scene recreation at the spot at retired judge Giribala’s residence where the incident occurred.

As part of the exercise, accused Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, may be taken to the house where investigators will reconstruct the sequence of events and verify their statements.

During questioning, Samarth reportedly told CBI officials that he had brought Twisha's body down from the hanging position, while Giribala allegedly untied the knot of the ligature around her neck.

Investigators are now expected to compare these claims with the physical evidence and circumstances at the scene.

The proposed recreation exercise is aimed at determining whether the sequence described by the accused was practically possible and consistent with the available evidence.

For the recreation, the agency will use a life-sized dummy weighing around 80 kilograms, equal to the weight of Twisha at the time of her death.

The dummy will reportedly be suspended in a manner similar to the circumstances described by the accused, allowing investigators to assess how the body could have been brought down and what the scene may have looked like at the time of the incident.

During the exercise, Giribala Singh may be asked to demonstrate how she allegedly loosened or untied the ligature (gymnast belt), while Samarth Singh will be asked to explain how he supported and lowered the body.

The CBI is also expected to examine the strength and load-bearing capacity of the ligature material used in the incident.

The reconstruction could help CBI officials determine whether the events told by the accused align with forensic findings and the physical conditions at the scene.

The exercise is also expected to provide insights into whether the belt could have supported the weight and whether the actions described by the accused were matching.

80-Kg dummies being prepared for scene recreation

The CBI is getting two dummies prepared for the reconstruction exercise. Since Twisha Sharma reportedly weighed around 80 kilograms, the dummies are being made to match her weight and height as closely as possible.

Artisans from Kali Bari in Habibganj are preparing the dummies under CBI officials' supervision, which are expected to be completed by Saturday.

Doctors summoned to probe pregnancy termination, mental health aspects

The CBI has also issued summons to the doctor who allegedly advised Twisha Sharma to undergo a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) and to the psychiatrist who was treating her.

Investigators are expected to examine the circumstances under which Twisha terminated her pregnancy and whether the decision was taken voluntarily or under any form of pressure.

The agency is also likely to question psychiatrist Dr. Satyakant Trivedi regarding Twisha's mental health condition, the nature of the psychological issues she was facing and the treatment she was receiving.

Sources indicate that statements from both medical professionals could provide crucial leads in the investigation and may help the CBI piece together key aspects of the case.