 CBI Nursing College Scam: Social Activist Seeks Details About Quarantine Centres & Deaths There
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCBI Nursing College Scam: Social Activist Seeks Details About Quarantine Centres & Deaths There

CBI Nursing College Scam: Social Activist Seeks Details About Quarantine Centres & Deaths There

They have raised queries at a time when Congress and other political parties have condemned state government over nursing college scam.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A social activist has sought details from state government about how many nursing colleges were made quarantine centres during Covid-19 and how many people died there. They have raised queries at a time when Congress and other political parties have condemned state government over nursing college scam.

Former Congress spokesperson and social activist Amitabh Agnihotri raised the issue while talking to media here on Sunday. The leader also asked how many Remdesivir injections were given at quarantine centres and how many people lost lives. The state government should release the data on number of deaths, he said. He demanded arrest of two nursing council registrars and FIR against directors of nursing colleges, official who granted affiliation to fake nursing colleges, hospitals and people connected to the scam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Nursing College Scam: Social Activist Seeks Details About Quarantine Centres & Deaths There

CBI Nursing College Scam: Social Activist Seeks Details About Quarantine Centres & Deaths There

MP: Ward 77 Sewerage System Collapses, Overflowing Chambers, Broken Sewer Lines Turn Colonies Into...

MP: Ward 77 Sewerage System Collapses, Overflowing Chambers, Broken Sewer Lines Turn Colonies Into...

MP Weather Update: Rain, Lightning May Continue To Lash Several Dist, Heatwave With Hot Night...

MP Weather Update: Rain, Lightning May Continue To Lash Several Dist, Heatwave With Hot Night...

Madhya Pradesh: Cops Exhume Bodies Of Two Minor Girls Who Drowned In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Cops Exhume Bodies Of Two Minor Girls Who Drowned In Bhopal

Bhopal: Department Of Higher Education Readies 61 Out Of 78 Syllabi Of UG Fourth-Year

Bhopal: Department Of Higher Education Readies 61 Out Of 78 Syllabi Of UG Fourth-Year