CBI Nursing College Scam: Social Activist Seeks Details About Quarantine Centres & Deaths There

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A social activist has sought details from state government about how many nursing colleges were made quarantine centres during Covid-19 and how many people died there. They have raised queries at a time when Congress and other political parties have condemned state government over nursing college scam.

Former Congress spokesperson and social activist Amitabh Agnihotri raised the issue while talking to media here on Sunday. The leader also asked how many Remdesivir injections were given at quarantine centres and how many people lost lives. The state government should release the data on number of deaths, he said. He demanded arrest of two nursing council registrars and FIR against directors of nursing colleges, official who granted affiliation to fake nursing colleges, hospitals and people connected to the scam.