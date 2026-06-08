CBI Focuses On Ligature Material In Twisha Sharma's Death Probe | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the high-profile death of Twisha Sharma, is piecing together medical records, digital evidence, and other material facts to reconstruct the sequence of events.

However, sources claim that investigators are currently focusing on the ligature material allegedly used in the incident, with questions surrounding the handling of a gymnastic belt recovered from the scene.

According to sources, the CBI is likely to re-question Sub Inspector Dinesh Sharma, the officer who initially investigated the case and seized the belt.

Sharma was among the first police personnel to reach Twisha’s residence on May 13 and conducted a crime scene inspection.

CBI officials are reportedly not fully satisfied with the circumstances surrounding the seizure of the belt. Sources suggest the agency may order a fresh forensic examination of the material.

Sharma allegedly seized the belt in the presence of retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh but did not include any independent witnesses in the seizure memo.

The document also reportedly failed to mention who identified the item as the one used in the incident.

Doubts have also been raised on the handling of the evidence as the belt was allegedly kept in the officer’s vehicle instead of being immediately handed over to AIIMS doctors.

Although Sharma was present during the post-mortem on May 13, the belt was reportedly submitted to medical authorities only on May 15, following objections raised by Twisha’s family.

Twisha’s family’s lawyer Ankur Pandey said the lapses were serious, alleging that procedural errors may have weakened the case. The Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had cancelled Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail on May 27.

Following their CBI remand, the CBI team took Giribala and Samarth Singh to their residence for scene recreation. After their remand ended, the duo was sent to jail under judicial custody.