CBI Arrests Damoh Post Office Inspector For Accepting ₹8,000 Bribe In Jabalpur |

CBI Arrest In Madhya Pradesh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Sub-Divisional Inspector in Damoh in connection with a bribery case. The inspector, posted at the Damoh Head Post Office, was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 and arrested on November 23.

The CBI bribe case in Madhya Pradesh came to light after an individual named Hitesh filed a complaint.

CBI Raid In Madhya Pradesh

The CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team caught the accused, identified as Vinay Shankar Agarwal, while accepting the bribe at his office inside the Damoh Head Post Office premises.

According to the complaint, Agarwal had initially demanded ₹10,000 bribe from the complainant in exchange for facilitating his reinstatement to duty. However, the amount was later settled at ₹8,000.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI Anti-Corruption Branch laid a trap and caught the inspector red-handed while accepting the money on November 23. The CBI bribe arrest took place at his office. The investigators recovered the ₹8,000 bribe money from a drawer in his office desk.

CBI Searches Officer's Residence In Sagar

Following the arrest, the CBI conducted searches at two locations, including Agarwal's office in Damoh and his residence in Sagar. The searches were part of the investigation into the Damoh Post Office corruption case.

The accused was arrested at around 11:30 PM on November 23. The CBI has produced him before the court for further legal proceedings. The investigation is underway.

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