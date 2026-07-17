CBI Arrested MD Of KAPL Red-Handed For Taking A Bribe Of ₹5 Lakh From A Madhya Pradesh-Based Company | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Managing Director of Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL), Bengaluru, a Central Public Sector Enterprise, by laying a successful trap in a bribery case, at Noida, said officials on Thursday.

The accused Managing Director Anurag Danayak had demanded an undue advantage of around Rs. 15 lakhs from a Bhopal-based firm, M/S Pharma Care which is an authorized service agent of KAPL and engaged in the supply of medicines to the government institutions in the State of Madhya Pradesh.

The company procure medicines from KAPL and distribute medicines in Government Institutions.

In every financial year the Service Agent Agreement executed with KAPL is renewed.

The firm has already applied for renewal of the agreement for the year 2026-2027, which is pending for approval, and the officer was not renewing the agreement.

The bribe amount was demanded for approving the Service Agent Agreement of the firm as well as an application for assigning additional institutions to the firm, which were pending for renewal for the current financial Year and as a cut on the commission received by the firm from the sale of medicines in the current year.

The accused MD was caught red handed from Noida while accepting an undue advantage of Rs 5 Lakh as part payment of the demanded bribery amount of Rs 15 Lakh. Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused in Bengaluru, Noida and Jabalpur.

Around Rs. 75 Lakh in cash and foreign currency worth Rs. 4 Lakh were seized from his Noida residence and office chamber in Bengaluru besides 697 grams gold jewellery, coins worth Rs 86 Lakh approximately and property document of the residential flat of the accused.