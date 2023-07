Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video from Jabalpur has left the netizens stunned as it shows a few men feeding poisoned food to the street dogs. Minutes after consuming the food, all three dogs fell unconscious and later died. The incident happened at Jabalpur's Bajpai Compound near St. Aloysius School at Penti Naka on Friday.

The video of this brutal incident is captured in the CCTV installed in the colony and is now going viral on social media, drawing flak from the netizens.