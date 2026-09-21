Casteism And Untouchability Are A Stigma On Hindu Society, Says RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale said that birth-based discrimination is not a part of Hindu culture.

He described casteism and untouchability as a stigma on Hindu society, adding that liberation from this stigma must be achieved through one's own conduct.

He emphasised that this issue cannot be eradicated merely through laws; the change must begin through personal conduct.

He addressed a major gathering of RSS volunteers from five districts in Bhopal at Lal Parade Ground on Sunday.

He called for a pledge to shun caste discrimination and eliminate untouchability. He said that the challenges facing society belong to everyone, not just a specific class or community.

He said that viewing oneself as separate based on caste, sect, language, or region diminishes the organisation's strength; instead, everyone must unite to awaken and organise society.

He further said that only an awakened and organised society can play a meaningful role in the nation's progress. Various sections and communities of society must come together and realise that the issues at hand concern everyone. Illustrating the power of unity, he pointed out that four fingers are individually weak, but they gain strength when formed into a fist; society, too, must work in a similarly organised manner, he added.

Regarding patriotism, he said that it should not be a sentiment reserved for a single day, such as January 26, but a constant, round-the-clock feeling. Every citizen should consider what they can contribute to the national interest within their own village, neighbourhood, and community.

He called upon people to assemble in 'muhalla', 'basti' (localities) for at least one hour daily throughout the year, irrespective of their caste and creed, to make 'Hindutva' as well as society strong.

He said, Hindu Sammelan should be organised to make society vigilant against conversion and to make Hindu Rashtra to redress all kinds of problems.

He further said, We have to inculcate mannerisms in youth for progress and make their character strong. Hindu have to identify their potential. Hindus have forgotten power.

As Lord Hanuman was reminded of his power and potential, similarly, Hindus have to be reminded of power and potential,

AIIMS director Lt General (retired) Narendra Kotwal was the chief guest.