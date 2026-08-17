Cash Worth Rs 3 Crore Found At House During Probe Into Youth’s Viral Gun Post In Sagar | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gopalganj police in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district were surprised after reportedly finding cash worth around Rs 3 crore at the house of a youth whose social media post featuring a gun had recently gone viral.

According to police, a team visited the house of Suresh Ahirwar to inquire into the social media post. During the probe, the cops reportedly found a large amount of cash allegedly stashed inside the house.

The police immediately informed the Income Tax Department and revenue officials about the recovery. A note-counting machine is also being arranged to count and verify the exact amount of cash found at the house.

According to preliminary information, Suresh lives with his widowed mother and brother. He and his sibling are reportedly taxi drivers.

The circumstances surrounding the cash recovery are being investigated, and officials are expected to verify the source of the money.

The Free Press made attempts to contact Sagar SP Anurag and Additional SP Narendra Solanki for their comments, but they did not respond to phone calls.

Further details regarding the matter are awaited.