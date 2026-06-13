Case Under NDPS Act: Supreme Court Rejects 60-Year-Old Woman’s Bail And Calls Her Lady Don | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday refused to grant bail to Madhya Pradesh’s 60-year-old woman accused in a narcotics case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Bench of Justice Mishra and Justice Atul S Chandurkar heard the Special Leave Petition.

The bench remarked during the hearing that she "lost the credibility of being a lady" due to her repeated involvement in similar offences. "You are no longer a lady, you are a Lady Don," the court remarked.

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenged a March 26, 2026, order of the High Court in connection with a case registered at Dhanpuri Police Station in Shahdol district under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

According to the plea, the petitioner has been in custody since May 28, 2025. She challenged the HC's refusal to grant bail, contending that the alleged contraband recovered from her was below the commercial quantity threshold, making the stringent restrictions under Section 37 of the NDPS Act inapplicable.

Advocate Ashutosh Dubey, appearing for the petitioner, said, "The High Court had mechanically relied on her previous criminal record."