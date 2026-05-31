Case Over Objectionable Social Media Remarks Against Hyderabad MLA T Raja Singh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talaiya police on Sunday registered a case against users of two social media accounts for allegedly posting objectionable, threatening and inflammatory comments regarding Hyderabad MLA T Raja Singh ahead of his possible visit to the city and participation in a religious gathering.

To note, the administration has not allowed T Raja Singh’s visit citing the law and order situation.

According to police, the action was taken following a complaint filed by Adarsh Inwate, a member of the Jai Maa Bhawani Hindu Organisation.

The complaint alleged that comments posted from Instagram accounts identified as Adventure With Araj and MD Aamir Khan 444 contained threatening language and content capable of creating social discord.

Talaiya police station incharge Deepak Dahariya said the posts were being examined as part of the investigation. Police said that such content could potentially create tension, spread fear among the public and adversely affect law and order.

Members of the Jai Maa Bhawani Hindu Organisation said that issuing threats or using abusive language against any public representative, religious speaker or citizen on social media was a serious matter.

The organisation has demanded a fair investigation and strict legal action against those found responsible. Police have launched an investigation and are verifying the social media accounts and the content shared through them.