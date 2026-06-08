Case Filed Over Misleading Posts On Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Wife’s Social Media | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cyber Crime Branch police have registered a case following a complaint alleging that objectionable and misleading content is being circulated on a social media group linked to Sadhana Singh Chouhan, national president of Akhil Bharatiya Kirar Kshatriya Mahasabha and wife of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The complaint was filed by Kirar Mahasabha Navyuvak Mandal chief Ranjeet Singh Chouhan, who alleged that social media group member Deepak Kharte had repeatedly shared posts containing misleading, inflammatory and unverified claims against the Central government and the State government.

According to the complaint, the posts created confusion among the public and harmed the social, political and public reputation of Sadhana Singh.

The complainant further alleged that another individual, Thakur Ravindra Dangi, had been actively sharing the disputed content.

He urged authorities to investigate whether the posts were part of a politically motivated campaign and whether Sadhana Singh Chouhan’s name and identity were being misused.

After a preliminary inquiry, the Cyber Crime Branch registered a case against Deepak Kharte under Sections 353(2) and 356 of BNS.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the source of the posts and establish the role of all persons connected to the circulation of the content.