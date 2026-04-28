'Carry An Onion, Skip AC,' Jyotiraditya Scindia Shares 'Dadi-Nani Ka Nuksa' Amid Unbearable Temperatures In MP-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has drawn attention as he shared a traditional tip (dadi-nani ka nuksa) to deal with extreme heat. He advised everyone to carry an onion in pocket to battle rising temperature, during an event in Shivpuri.

In a video, Scindia said that no matter how hot it gets, he never sits in an air-conditioned environment, whether at home or in his car. He said this is how he manages the heat. He then talked about the Chambal region, where temperatures can reach up to 51°C in May and June, and said he calls it “Chambal skin.”

He added that keeping an onion in the pocket is an old method and claimed it helps, saying “nothing will happen” if you do it.

Watch the video below :

He also said people today depend too much on modern habits and should not forget traditional methods like those from Ayurveda.

His comments come at a time when many parts of India are facing very high temperatures.

The Weather Condition

Weather officials said temperatures in many areas are between 44°C and 46°C. Barmer recorded the highest at 46.4°C, while the lowest was 22.8°C at Jawai Dam in Pali. Gangapur City in Sawai Madhopur also got 6 mm rain.

The heat is also strong in the National Capital Region, where temperatures may reach 44°C. Hot winds are expected during the day and evening. People have been advised to avoid going out in the afternoon and drink plenty of water.

Health experts say the heat can be dangerous, especially for children, elderly people, and those with breathing problems.