Canine Distemper Virus Gives Sleepless Nights To Kanha Officials | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the rescue of one more tiger with suspected Canine Distemper Virus symptoms, Kanha Tiger Reserve officials are making frantic efforts to control the situation.

At the same time, they are trying to find out how the disease is raising its head despite the intensive vaccination of dogs in nearby villages.

When contacted, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) L Krishnamurthy said that intensive vaccination of dogs and cattle was underway around Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Along with this, the health of all wild animals, including felines, is under constant monitoring. More specifically, the water holes are under strict monitoring.

Notably, canine distemper virus spreads when felines either drink water from the same water hole from which a dog carrying the disease has drunk.

Along with this, when a tiger makes a kill and it is also relished by a dog, the chances of the disease spreading among big cats become stronger.

Notably, Kanha has lost at least six tigers to canine distemper virus this year. Senior forest officers from Bhopal are keeping a close watch on the preventive measures being taken to contain the disease in Kanha.