Cancer Care Push! Tumour Boards To Come Up Soon At New Government Medical Colleges In Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tumour boards will be constituted in government medical colleges other than the five old government medical colleges in the state soon.

In government medical colleges such as Ratlam, Datia, Khandwa, Singrauli and Vidisha, patients require multimodal tumour boards.

A cancer tumour board brings together a team of medical, surgical and radiation specialists to review complex cases and design the best individual treatment plan, according to oncologists of medical colleges.

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) has taken the initiative for the constitution of Cancer Multidisciplinary Tumour Boards in other government medical colleges in the state.

Cancer Multidisciplinary Tumour Board was constituted at GMC in August this year.

Dr Atul Shrivastava, National Cancer Registry Programme principal investigator, GMC Bhopal, said, “There is need for constitution of Cancer Tumour Board in all government medical colleges as Board members take decision of all kind of diagnosis as per requirement and stages of cancer patients. GMC Bhopal.”

Dr Shyamji Rawat, HoD, State Cancer Institute, Jabalpur, said, “We have tumour board in all five medical colleges - Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Gwalior and Indore but there is need for it in other government medical colleges specially newly opened medical colleges and soon it will be established there to benefit cancer patients.”