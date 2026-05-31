Canal Cracks On First Water Release, Farmers Allege Poor Construction | FP photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Serious questions have been raised over the quality of construction of the irrigation canal linked to Dungariya-Pipariya Dam in Salaiya Gram Panchayat after sections of the canal were damaged the very first time water was released.

Farmers have accused the construction agency and Water Resources Department officials of using substandard materials and compromising on quality standards.

According to villagers, the dam was built between 2020 and 2023, while the canal network was constructed between August and December 2025.

Farmers claim the work damaged standing wheat crops, for which compensation is yet to be paid.

As water flowed through the canal for the first time, cracks reportedly appeared at several locations, causing the cement-concrete lining to peel off and wash away.

In some stretches, the canal structure has collapsed completely, resulting in significant water leakage before it can reach tail-end farms.

The damage has triggered concerns over irrigation for upcoming crops. More than a dozen farmers have filed complaints with department officials and registered grievances on the Chief Minister s Helpline (181), alleging negligence and corruption.

They have demanded an independent inquiry, action against those responsible, and reconstruction of the canal with proper quality standards.