CAG Report Exposes Crores Scam In Relief Funds, Action Yet To Be Taken In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major scam in the distribution of relief funds for heavy rain and drought has been exposed in Chhatarpur district by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, yet no action has been taken against the guilty. Despite the audit report being presented in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, officials named in the scam continue to serve without suspension or inquiry.

The report highlights irregularities in the disbursal of relief funds in Gaurihar tehsil, with sources claiming similar embezzlement of crores across other tehsils. Patwaris allegedly diverted funds to non-eligible beneficiaries, while actual victims of natural disasters remained without support.

More alarming cases surfaced from Chhatarpur tehsil, including villages like Kashipura, Khairo, and Manpura, where funds meant for affected farmers were misappropriated. Investigations revealed that relief payments were often made to unrelated account holders.

While other districts like Dewas and Sehore have taken swift action dismissing patwaris and registering criminal cases Chhatarpur administration is being accused of shielding the corrupt.

Congress leader and AICC observer Banna Gupta condemned the scam as "inhuman" and demanded strict action. Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma assured that culprits will not be spared and a thorough investigation is underway.

Farmers and civil society are demanding immediate justice, warning that continued inaction will further erode trust in governance.