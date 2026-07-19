Cabinet To Be Held At Jagdishpur Today, To Approve Many Important Bills, Including UCC | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cabinet meeting will be held at the Jagdishpur-based historical fort on Sunday morning. More than half dozen bills, including the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be tabled before it for necessary approval.

It will be 8th destination cabinet meeting to be held outside the state capital. Previously, cabinet meetings were held in Jabalpur, Damoh, Khargone, Narmadapuram, Chhattarpur and Badwani districts.

One more cabinet meeting is proposed in Ujjain.

In the meantime, CM Mohan Yadav convened a meeting at CM House based Samatava Bhawan to review the preparations of cabinet meeting on Saturday.

He also reviewed the preparations of monsoon session of the Assembly commencing from Monday onwards. He gave necessary instructions to the officers.

The cabinet will give approval to more than half dozen bills including UCC. The UCC committee had recently submitted the final draft to government.

After getting cabinet approval, UCC Bill would be tabled before Monsoon session of assembly, after which it will take the shape of Act.

The government is mulling to implement UCC from this month. The most striking feature of UCC Bill is this that registration of live in relationship will be made compulsory.

Along with this, UCC bill seeks uniformity in cases related to divorce, marriage, maintenance, rights of adopted child, share of parents in the property of son and so on.

The other bills which are lined up for cabinet sanction are: Fire Safety Bill, Private Coaching Regulation Bill, MP Highway Amendment Bill, Private University (establishment and operation) Amendment Bill.