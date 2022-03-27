Cabinet session at Pachmarhi: Ministers suggest Ladli Laxmi club at every village, Suggestion for CCTV cameras at PDS shops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day brainstorming session of state cabinet began in Pachmarhi on Saturday morning.

The state cabinet ministers suggested Ladli Laxmi (LL) clubs to be set up at every village. They said Ladli Laxmi Yojana certificates should carry photos of Prime Minister and chief minister.

There was also a suggestion that the mothers of Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries and also adult beneficiaries should be made part of self-help groups (SHGs).

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Ladli Laxmi Utsav Day should be celebrated on May 2 and programmes should be held from May 2-11 to mark the occasion. Efforts should be made to ensure participation of all 43 lakh families in the programmes. The brainstorming session focused on better implementation of schemes meant for poor, women and the elderly.

The cabinet decided to implement and make value addition in schemes like Ladli Laxmi Yojana, free distribution of grains and Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that irregularities and wrong-doings in the work of distribution of food grains would not be tolerated. Chouhan said that in the state about 5 crore consumers were getting food grains at low price. Technology should be used to improve the services. Consider making fair price shops multi-purpose.

Chouhan further said that the distribution of food grains through vehicles had been started in 89 tribal-dominated development blocks.

Suggestions received

Food Minister Bisahulal Singh informed that fortified rice was also being distributed in Singrauli district, which will be followed in other districts. An initiative has been taken to distribute salt and other essential grocery goods.

Suggestions were made regarding distribution of food grains through mobile vehicles, use of GPS in grain distribution vehicles, availability of fair price shops at panchayat level, ration cards and supply of materials through eligibility slips to all eligible beneficiaries.

Suggestions for Ladli Laxmis

The major suggestions received from the ministers in the meeting include providing training to the girls of the scheme in the field of general nursing, providing employment. Ministers also gave suggestions to keep in constant touch with beneficiaries of scheme, to give them career guidance and to rename Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

Kanya Vivah Yojana to be integrated

After hearing suggestions submitted by the Group of Ministers related to Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana, Chief Minister Chouhan said that the scheme would be integrated. Only one department will execute the scheme. The couple will be given a certificate and household items.

Suggestions were received in connection with the Kanya Vivah Yojana that instead of funds, useful household items should be gifted.†To ensure that the goods are of quality, a transparent system should be introduced by constituting a committee. A programme will be organised under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana.

ALSO READ Bhopal: International Women Entrepreneurs Conference SWEEP 2022 concludes

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:01 AM IST