Bhopal: International Women Entrepreneurs Conference SWEEP 2022 concludes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): International Women Entrepreneurs Conference SWEEP 2022 organised by Madhya Pradesh Association for Women Entrepreneurs (MAWE) concluded on Saturday.

ADG Police (Women Safety), Pragya Richa Srivastava, was the chief guest.

The participating women entrepreneurs in the conference learned about ways of doing business, expanding their business. They an opportunity to learn from international delegates on exporting at small level.

Women entrepreneurs shared their views with Free Press. Excerpts:

Trust & technology

We need to keep in mind the requirements of customers to expand any kind of business. A successful business grows with trust and technology. Efficient use of technology helps in business growth. A proper understanding of it will help to move ahead.- Proffessor Amarjeet Khalsa, (Group Director, IPER, Bhopal, India)

Social media

The technology plays an efficient role in the business in many ways and shows that the business can grow through technology. Social media is a major tool for business in todayís scenario. Even a micro business is growing at a good pace via social media.- Arti Bindra (Managing Director, ACPL System, Klassify Technology, AttackFence, India)

Be different

I had to think of something different to begin a business. It is seen that expected support is not received many times in the beginning. However, I worked on improving the quality, which is the key to my successful business. Now, I have taken my business in the technology category. With this, my business is moving ahead through Amazon and Flipkart. -Nikhila Shastry (Team Lead ñ Livelihood Practice, Walmart Vriddhi, India)

Age groups

Our brand is for all age groups and all categories. Women entrepreneurs need to be aware of all the aspects of finance in todayís scenario. To start a company, one needs to keep in mind all the aspects of finance sector. This includes loan, share market etc. -Shinjini Kumar, Co-Founder, SALT

Testing product

We should learn about ways to test the product. We should test our products keeping in mind the requirements of customers and continue to take the feedback. One should never get too attached to their idea, it is always good to complete testing first and then receive feedback. -Meru Vashisht (Design Strategist, TinkerLabs, India)

Offers platform

An event like SWEEP brings out many women from rural class to the frontline with their products. There is no dearth of talent. The women from marginalised areas require a platform and SWEEP gave them that. -Ngozi Oyewole (Chairperson, Strategic Women and Youth Institute, Nigeria)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:36 PM IST