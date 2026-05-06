Cabinet Move: In-Charge Ministers May Get Transfer Powers, State To Lift Ban On Transfers, To Come Up With Policy This Month | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government may lift the ban on transfers this month, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asked Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and the officers of the General Administration Department to chalk out a transfer policy.

The issue came up at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday when Yadav said the government had already asked the department concerned to make a transfer policy, and it should have taken a concrete shape by now.

He directed the officials to come up with a transfer policy without further delay.

As the government lifted the ban on transfers for over a month last year, the ministers have requested Yadav lift the ban on transfers this year, too.

Yadav has given a green signal for it, but according to sources, the government will carry out only necessary transfers.

The in-charge ministers of districts will have the right to transfer officials, and departmental transfers will be done through the ministers of the departments concerned.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput raised the issue of drinking water during the cabinet meeting.

According to Rajput, water resources are drying, and the tanks built under the Jal Jeevan Mission are empty at many places.

Immediately after hearing the problem, Yadav directed the officials to tell the collectors to ensure drinking water supply without any delay.