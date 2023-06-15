Cabinet Meet: E-Scooty To 9000 Class 12 Toppers Of Government Schools

Representative Image |

The income limit for the scholarship to SC/ST students has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Got first rank in Class 12 exams? Get prepared to ride faster. You will shortly be getting e-scooty from the state government for your academic accomplishment.

Going by the announcement of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved e-scooty to class 12 toppers of government higher secondary school. If the first rank is shared by more than one student then other rank holders will also be given the battery operated scooty. As many as 9000 students who have topped in board exams will be given the battery operated scooty . An amount of Rs 135 crore has been earmarked for the scheme in the Budget 2023-24.

The Cabinet also approved the much awaited ‘Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Policy 2023’ and authorized the cooperative department to implement it by drafting a time bound action plan.

Through the medium of cooperative policy, committees will be formed in new sectors and employment opportunities will be created. The cooperative policy will be widely used in the information technology sector along with other new sectors including agriculture credit, cooperative marketing, consumer cooperative, dairy, fisheries etc.

Cabinet gave its approval to payment security guarantee and its draft related to 600 megawatt Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project.

Cabinet accorded nod for amendment in the Chief Minister Youth Internship for Professional Development Programme (CMYIPDP) of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute for Good Governance and Policy Analysis. The honorarium for the intern of CMYIPDP programme will be increased from Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000 per month. Along with block level, the appointment of interns will be done at Panchayat level as well.

The nod was also given for the construction of a new airstrip (through Private Public Partnership) and other relevant constructions, in place of airport construction and development in Singhraulia of Singhrauli district. In this regard, a sum of more than Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned by revising the previous Rs 35.30 crore.